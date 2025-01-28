Route Mobile names Rajeshwar Singh Gill as Group CFO

Route Mobile, a cloud communication platform service provider, has named Rajeshwar Singh Gill as its group chief financial officer, effective January 28, 2025.

The announcement coincides with the release of the company’s third-quarter financial results for FY25, which showed a rise in operating revenue, though profit decreased by nearly a quarter compared to the same period in FY24.

Gill’s appointment follows the creation of Proximus Global and is part of a broader organisational design review. Proximus Global, an initiative bringing together the Proximus Group’s international operations, will unite BICS, Telesign, and Route Mobile under one global leadership team, with a valuation of approximately EUR 3.1 billion.

Mumbai-based Route Mobile stated that Gill will lead the finance function, supporting its growth by driving financial strategy and ensuring value coordination between its parent entity.

Before joining Route Mobile, Gill held various finance executive roles in the telecommunications industry, most recently at Virgin Media O2 in the UK. He started his career in consulting and later worked in Group FP&A and commercial finance teams at several global blue-chip organisations.

“His wealth of experience in financial strategy, transformation, and business partnering will be instrumental in driving our ambitious growth agenda. As we embark on our next phase as part of Proximus Global, Raj’s leadership will ensure a strong financial foundation and create value across the organisation,” said Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director of Route Mobile.

Moving to the financial side, Route Mobile’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 1,183.79 crore, down 15.6% as against Rs 1,024.31 crore in Q3FY24. Its profit fell 24.8% to Rs 85.47 crore in Q3FY25, as compared to Rs 113.64 crore in the year ago period.

“We have posted our highest ever quarterly revenue, despite a relatively slow festive season. We continue to grow at a faster rate as compared to the industry average. The CPaaS industry is facing certain challenges, however, we continue to remain optimistic about our growth opportunities,” Gautam Badalia, group chief executive officer of Route Mobile, noted.

The BSE-listed firm’s share price was up 0.033% today at Rs 1,200 a piece. However, its share prices have slipped 7.30% over the past five days.