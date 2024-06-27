Route Mobile parent and Microsoft partner for global digital service enhancement

Proximus Group, parent of Indian communications services company Route Mobile and ﻿Microsoft﻿ have signed a five-year strategic partnership to enhance their digital offerings for customers in Belgium and globally.

The partnership focuses on three main areas: communication-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) and digital identity (DI) collaboration, strategic cloud transformation, and enhanced go-to-market strategies for Proximus.

"Through this partnership, Microsoft will strengthen its use of the best-in-class CPaaS and DI products of Proximus' international affiliates, Route Mobile Limited, Telesign and BICS global networks and coverage. This includes Route Mobile's CPaaS offerings. Proximus will also benefit from Microsoft's Azure Cloud, leveraging innovative AI and data evolutions," Rajdip Gupta, Group CEO at Route Mobile Limited, said.

"This is a great development and paves the way for more collaboration between Route Mobile, Telesign and BICS. Our joint expertise and product portfolio provides the most comprehensive solutions in digital communications and identity."

Microsoft will assist Proximus in optimising its reseller role for Microsoft products, strengthening Proximus' market position in Belgium.

﻿Route Mobile﻿ was acquired by Proximus Group in July 2023. Proximus purchased a 57.56% stake in Route Mobile for Rs 5,924.4 crore ($709.65 million) and completed the acquisition after regulatory clearances, raising its total stake to 82.70%.

Shares of Route Mobile climbed 12.33% to Rs 1,847.90 on the bourses at the time of publishing.

Route Mobile was founded by Rajdip Gupta in May 2004 in Mumbai. The company went public in September 2020 and was listed on the National Stock Exchange. The IPO was oversubscribed 74 times and saw a 105% rise on the first day of trading.