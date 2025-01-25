﻿SpotKwik﻿, a Silicon Valley-backed augmented reality startup has been acquired by US-based extended reality firm Omnia.

The financial terms of the full-stock deal were not disclosed.

“While SpotKwik’s AR (augmented reality) technology serves the platforms of today—smartphones—we aim to build for the platforms of tomorrow: headsets like Apple Vision Pro, freeing apps from the boundaries of a display and enabling them to appear as if seen through our real eyes," said Mithun Adith, Co-founder and CEO of SpotKwik.

"Omnia, with its XR distribution expertise and notable clients such as Tesla, AOI, and GM, is the perfect partner to help us build the future. Together, we are saying goodbye to mobile computing and hello to spatial computing,” he added.

Founded in 2020 by Mithun Adith and Anusha Sundar, Bengaluru-based SpotKwik is a social commerce platform that uses augmented reality to enhance shopping experiences.

In 2020, SpotKwik raised funds from Silicon Valley's MARL 5G Accelerator. It was recognised as one of the world’s top 5 AR startups for its innovative approach towards AR/VR solutions, according to a press release. The startup provides AI-enabled deep tagging solutions and AR as a service to empower consumer experiences.

Omnia, which is valued at $10 million, acts as a marketplace for AR creators, enterprises, and brands. It serves spatial experiences to clients such as Elon Musk’s Tesla, AOI, and many popular American brands. The acquisition of SpotKwik will give Omnia access to SpotKwik's R&D and product offerings.

“Acquiring SpotKwik is an obvious next step in our strategy to pioneer the future of consumer experiences through spatial storytelling. While our marketplace model has helped us build a strong clientele across the US, SpotKwik’s product offerings further strengthen our position and underscore our dedication to driving a revolutionary shift on a global scale, reimagining product experiences and visual discovery like never before,” said Aldo Petruzzli, CEO and Founder, Omnia.

It’s has been reported that, before Omnia, SpotKwik’s founders had reached out to Karan Johar’s Tyaani Jewellers for an acquisition.

A joint statement by SpotKwik and Omnia’s founders states, "SpotKwik’s core team will continue with Omnia and further build solutions that redefine immersive experiences and transform how users engage with brands.”

Adith is expected to float a new venture by early 2025.