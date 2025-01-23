Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 23, 2025)

Funding news

Dream Aerospace raises Rs 3 Cr in pre-seed round

Aerospace and defence startup Dream Aerospace has raised Rs 3 crore in its pre-seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The startup will use the new capital to develop its ATOM thruster, validate its propulsion system, and establish an in-house high-altitude test facility.

Founded in 2022 by Hari Krishnan KJ and Rogith S, Dream Aerospace plans to set up an in-house production facility with an annual capacity of 40–50 thrusters.

Other news

Curefoods' Olio Pizza expands to new outlets under Reliance SMART partnership.

Olio Pizza, one of the brands under Curefoods, will launch seven new outlets across Mumbai, Pune, and Rajkot in partnership with Reliance SMART.

Olio Pizza continues to grow 25% quarter-on-quarter and has already achieved Rs 100 crore ARR within 15 months, the company said in a statement.

"As we expand to 500 locations by 2026, we remain committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences while nurturing new brands and scaling our existing portfolio. With each milestone, we are moving closer to building a Rs 500 crore brand that redefines the pizza segment in India," said Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods.

Inspira Enterprise appoints Rajesh Ananthakrishnan as President

Cybersecurity organisation Inspira Enterprise on Thursday said it appointed Rajesh Ananthakrishnan as the president and head of managed security services.

Ananthakrishnan, who will be based in Chennai, will be responsible for accelerating growth and strengthening Inspira's managed security services portfolio.

Prior to this, Ananthakrishnan was a former General Manager at HCLTech and led key areas like security operations, incident response, threat and vulnerability management, and security assurance. Earlier in his career, he worked with Wipro and Hewlett-Packard.

