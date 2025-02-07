7 must-read books to help you set and smash your goals

Setting and achieving goals is not just about motivation; it’s about having the right mindset, strategies, and tools to turn your vision into reality. Whether you want to advance in your career, build better habits, or achieve personal growth, learning from experts who have studied success can make all the difference.

Books provide timeless wisdom, practical techniques, and real-life examples that can guide you toward clarity and achievement. The right book can help you refine your goal-setting process, overcome obstacles, and maintain focus. March, being a month of transition, is a great time to reset, realign, and reignite your ambitions.

If you’ve struggled with sticking to your goals or feel overwhelmed by where to start, these seven books will give you a clear roadmap. Covering everything from habit formation to long-term vision, these books will equip you with the knowledge you need to stay consistent and turn your dreams into achievable plans.

Let’s dive into the must-read books for goal setting and success this March.

1. Your Best Year Ever by Michael Hyatt

This book provides a step-by-step plan to set meaningful goals and achieve them. It’s packed with actionable strategies and practical advice.

Why read it?

Helps you reflect on past setbacks and use them to your advantage

Breaks down goal-setting into manageable steps

Encourages clarity and commitment in your goals

Key takeaway: Success begins with a clear vision and an actionable plan to make it happen.

2. The Success Principles by Jack Canfield

Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul, shares 64 principles that successful people follow to achieve their dreams.

Why read it?

Offers a blend of mindset shifts and practical techniques

Encourages personal responsibility for success

Provides exercises to apply the principles in real-life

Key takeaway: Success isn’t accidental; it follows a clear set of principles that anyone can learn and apply.

3. Essentialism by Greg McKeown

Too many people spread themselves thin. This book teaches how to focus only on what truly matters, eliminating distractions and non-essential commitments.

Why read it?

Helps in prioritising goals that align with your core values

Encourages deep work and cutting out unnecessary tasks

Improves decision-making and time management

Key takeaway: Focusing on fewer, more meaningful goals leads to greater impact and success.

4. Smarter Faster Better by Charles Duhigg

This book explores how the most productive people think and work differently, emphasising goal-setting techniques backed by research.

Why read it?

Explains the science behind motivation and productivity

Helps in setting stretch goals that lead to growth

Provides strategies to stay focused and avoid burnout

Key takeaway: Success is not just about working harder but working smarter with the right mindset and strategies.

5. Measure What Matters by John Doerr

This book introduces the OKR (Objectives and Key Results) goal-setting framework used by companies like Google and Intel to achieve massive success.

Why read it?

Helps in setting clear and measurable goals

Encourages tracking progress with accountability

Provides insights from real-world successful businesses

Key takeaway: The power of well-defined goals and measurable results can transform personal and professional success.

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins

This book is about mental toughness and pushing beyond self-imposed limits to achieve extraordinary success.

Why read it?

Shows how to develop resilience and discipline

Encourages pushing past fear and comfort zones

Provides personal anecdotes of overcoming extreme obstacles

Key takeaway: Your mind is the biggest barrier to success, and pushing beyond limits unlocks untapped potential.

7. The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy

Small, consistent actions over time lead to massive results. This book teaches how to leverage small habits for long-term success.

Why read it?

Explains the power of consistency and momentum

Shows how small daily choices create big transformations

Encourages taking responsibility for long-term success

Key takeaway: Tiny daily improvements lead to extraordinary long-term success.

Conclusion

Achieving goals isn’t just about setting them—it’s about building the habits, focus, and resilience needed to follow through. These seven books offer practical frameworks for success, covering everything from time management to mindset shifts.

Make March the month you take control of your goals and start implementing what you learn. Which book will you start with?