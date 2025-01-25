FIITJEE has not closed any centre as part of its own decision, the company clarified in a media note after reports suggested that its branches shutting down prompted legal action.

"Overnight desertion of the centre by the Centre Managing Partner along with the entire team suddenly overnight is the only reason for this force majeure type of condition," the company said in its press note.

FIITJEE (Forum for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination) further clarified that the present turmoil in the institution was temporary, and company officials are working to resume operations at all places within a reasonable time.

The sudden closure of several FIITJEE branches has left thousands of students stranded mid-preparation.

Parents—frustrated by the institute’s failure to refund fees after stopping classes—have filed police complaints and voiced their concerns on social media platform X, YourStory had earlier reported.

"So far, as criminal cases lodged against FIITJEE are concerned, our legal team is taking appropriate action against the malicious prosecutions lodged against us," added the company. It also plans to take strict legal action against the unfair trade practices adopted by its competitors before civil and criminal courts.

FIITJEE, founded in 1992, is a coaching institute specialising in preparing students for competitive exams, particularly those seeking admission to prestigious engineering colleges like IITs.

It offers programmes, including classroom instruction, study materials, regular assessments, and personalised guidance, to help students prepare for competitive exams such as JEE, NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.