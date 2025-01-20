How the Trump card saved TikTok: A dramatic twist!

Ah, TikTok! In a dramatic turn of events, TikTok, the wildly popular social media platform, faced a temporary shutdown in the United States on January 19, 2025, following a federal law that banned the app.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban, sending its millions of American users shockwaves. Why? Enter President-elect Donald Trump, who is now credited with securing TikTok’s future — at least for now. Let’s dive into the dramatic timeline that saved the day for the viral app!

TikTok's temporary US ban

The official ban brewing for months due to national security concerns over the app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, became a reality on January 18. That day, American users saw a harsh message: TikTok would be unavailable due to the enforcement of the new federal law.

While the company expressed gratitude for the support of President-elect Trump, who had hinted at a solution, the situation seemed bad for the platform.

Soon the internet flooded with memes with even Mr. Beast jumping on the bandwagon in the hopes of "buying out" the app with US billionaires to save it from banning. From Elon Musk to Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, many wealthy prospects bid their offers to purchase TikTok.

Trump's masterplan to save TikTok

Trump, known for his unpredictable political moves, quickly announced a bold plan to delay the enforcement of the ban through an executive order. His proposed solution? A joint venture between the U.S. government and TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, with the U.S. holding a 50% stake.

This venture would address national security concerns by giving the U.S. more control over the app’s operations, especially regarding its data and algorithms. With that, within over 12 hours of shutdown, the video-sharing platform came back to life in America.

This move was a surprising turn from Trump’s previous stance. During his first term, he had pushed hard to ban TikTok, fearing that the Chinese government could access sensitive user information. Now, in an unexpected shift, he seemed to be positioning himself as the app’s saviour.

According to his rally on January 19, Trump emphasized the economic benefits of keeping the app, appealing to younger voters who have made TikTok their platform of choice for entertainment. In short, it was a calculated move to not only protect a popular app but also to win over a critical voting bloc.

The future of TikTok in the US

As of today, TikTok has been restored to US users, thanks to Trump’s intervention. However, the app’s long-term future in the United States remains uncertain. The ongoing negotiations over ownership and control will likely determine whether the platform can survive in its current form.

Meanwhile, the situation has uncovered the complex relationship between technology, politics, and public sentiment in the US. In the end, Trump’s bold actions helped secure TikTok’s return, but much remains to be seen as the legal and political challenges ahead unfold. Will the “Trump card” be enough to save TikTok in the long run? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned for more updates!