Online gaming company Head Digital Works has acquired Deltatech Gaming Ltd, the operator of one of India’s oldest online poker platforms Adda52, as the company looks to strengthen its online poker portfolio.

The transaction is expected to take place in two phases for a total consideration of Rs 491 crore. Head Digital Works will initially acquire 51% of Deltatech Gaming, following the merger.

Post merger, DeltaCorp Limited will hold a 5.7% stake in Head Digital Works, the parent entity of the A23 brand.

A23 launched its poker platform in October 2024. Through the acquisition, the company aims to leverage Adda52’s expertise and its technological capabilities to accelerate Head Digital Work’s growth in the online gaming market.

“The acquisition will enable us to offer an enriched gaming experience, drive technological advancements, and cater to the evolving preferences of our users. Adda52 has been a trailblazer in the online poker arena with an excellent platform and a strong, loyal user base.

"By combining our strengths, we aim to expand our poker business, accelerate growth through new avenues and create India's most comprehensive and diversified skill-gaming platform for our customers,” said Deepak Gullapalli, Founder and CEO of Head Digital Works.

A23 has over 75 million registered users across India, under its A23 Rummy and A23 Poker segments.

“We’re excited for this journey with Deepak and team, whose leadership has been instrumental in shaping the online Rummy market in India. We believe that this transaction will help Adda52’s leading position in the online poker market,” said Ashish Kapadia, Managing Director, Deltatech Gaming.