Can nothing be art? The €15,000 invisible sculpture

Welcome to the wild, wacky, and occasionally "what even is that?" world of contemporary art, where the only limit is the artist’s imagination—and the laws of physics.

In 2021, Italian artist Salvatore Garau decided to take the concept of "less is more" to a whole new level by selling something that was, well, nothing. That’s right, he sold an "immaterial sculpture" titled *Io Sono* (“I Am”), which is a fancy way of saying, “Trust me, it’s there, you just can’t see it or touch it.”

For the low price of €15,000 (around $18,300), one lucky art enthusiast walked away with a certificate of authenticity and some very specific instructions to display this masterpiece in a 5x5 foot space. That’s it.

No marble, no clay, no glitter—just pure imagination. So, is it genius? Is it a scam? Or is it just the ultimate flex in a world where art can be anything? Let’s dive into it!

The concept of the immaterial

Garau isn’t just selling nothing—he’s selling science-flavored nothing. According to him, Io Sono isn’t a space; it’s a philosophical space, brimming with the kind of energy that makes physicists nod thoughtfully and the rest of us scratch our heads.

He’s saying, you can’t see it, but according to quantum mechanics, even nothingness is something. So, technically, you are not buying "nothing" rather you are buying the idea of nothing, which is somehow everything.

By invoking the Heisenberg uncertainty principle he argues that even a vacuum has weight and energy. So, in his mind, Io Sono isn’t just a blank space—it’s a cosmic playground where particles might pop into existence, and you, the viewer, are the star of the show.

It’s like Schrödinger’s cat, but instead of a cat, it’s art, and instead of a box, it’s your imagination.

A series of invisible creations

Garau did not stop at Io Sono. He has created multiple immaterial sculptures, each with a similar philosophical foundation. Most recently, in 2023, Garau introduced Love and Immense Love in Jerusalem.

This installation featured two invisible sculptures, strategically placed in locations rich with historical and spiritual significance, the Temple Mount and near the Western Wall.

Garau marked these ethereal works with nothing more than simple white circles on the ground, serving as subtle invitations for the audience to engage with the art on a purely conceptual level. The circles acted as portals, urging viewers to acknowledge the presence of something unseen, yet deeply felt.

The art of imagination

Garau’s work challenges us to reconsider what art can be. It’s not about the physical form but the ideas, emotions, and conversations it evokes. Unlike traditional sculptures, his immaterial pieces exist solely in the minds of those who perceive them.

The value, therefore, is not in the materials used, but in the concept itself. While some have mocked the idea of purchasing “nothing,” others argue that Garau’s work goes beyond societal norms regarding the value of art. His sculptures demonstrate that, in the right context, even an idea can be worth thousands of dollars.

Is art what we see, or what we believe?

Regardless of where you stand on Garau’s invisible sculptures, one thing is undeniable: they ignite conversation. They challenge us to rethink the very essence of art, pushing us to explore the boundaries between perception and reality that shape our understanding of value. Whether you see Io Sono as a stroke of genius or a scam, its $18,300 price tag speaks volumes. It proves that art isn’t always about what’s visible—it’s about what we imagine, and choose to believe. In the end, Garau’s work doesn’t just occupy physical or conceptual space; it occupies minds, leaving us to ponder the infinite possibilities of what art can be.