Home-grown consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics on Wednesday announced its foray into renewable energy segment with the launch of Startup Energy.

This new venture aims to revolutionise solar panel manufacturing in India, driving the widespread adoption of sustainable energy and supporting the country’s ambitious clean energy mission, a company statement said.

As the world accelerates its transition to clean energy, Startup Energy is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy revolution, it added.

The company will focus on producing high-efficiency solar panels for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, ensuring affordable and scalable solar power solutions across the country.

"Our goal is to make clean energy more accessible, reliable, and cost-effective, ensuring that individuals and businesses alike can benefit from sustainable power solutions," Rajesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Micromax Informatics, said.

As part of this expansion, Micromax has signed a strategic contract with China-based Jinchen for the phased deployment of a 5GW advanced solar module manufacturing line. This project will be executed in multiple phases, integrating automation and high-efficiency module production technologies to deliver solar solutions.

Startup Energy will establish a manufacturing facility, equipped with advanced automation and precision engineering. The company will also explore strategic R&D partnerships to develop next-generation solar solutions, enhancing energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.