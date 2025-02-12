Nivaan Care secures $4.25M in Seed funding to expand chronic pain management services

Nivaan Care, a multidisciplinary chronic pain management clinic chain, has raised $4.25 million in seed funding led by Endiya Partners, with participation from existing investor W Health Ventures.

The funding will support the company’s expansion into 10 new clinics across two cities and the introduction of regenerative medicine treatments, including autologous cell therapies and bioactive scaffolds to enhance patient outcomes. The company focuses on non-surgical, evidence-based solutions for chronic pain management, said Nivesh Khandelwal, Co-founder, Nivaan Care, in an interview with YourStory.

With an estimated 270 million people suffering from chronic pain in India and 25 million new cases each year, the demand for comprehensive pain management solutions is growing. However, treatment options remain fragmented, limiting effectiveness, according to company research.

"Existing treatment options often take a unimodal approach, leading to limited effectiveness," said Khandelwal in an interview with YourStory.

A unimodal approach in healthcare relies on a single type of treatment, like only medication or only physiotherapy, rather than a combination of methods for comprehensive care.

Founded in 2023 by Khandelwal and Vishwas Singh, Nivaan Care aims to address this issue through a multidisciplinary model that combines medical, psychological, and rehabilitative care. The company follows a biopsychosocial approach, which has been shown to be more effective than traditional methods. Nivaan Care currently operates seven clinics and has treated over 10,000 patients, performing 1,400 minimally invasive procedures to date.

"I've been in the healthcare sector for over 15 years and was exploring different areas to build in. A few things were very clear to us—this had to be a doctor-led model, and we needed to address a patient’s problem holistically rather than focusing on just OPD, diagnostics, or a single aspect of care. Instead, we wanted to take a disease or condition and solve it end-to-end for the patient. That thought process led us to research chronic pain, and that’s how this company was incubated under the 2070 Health umbrella," said Khandelwal.

Speaking to over 150 patients, Khandelwal and his team identified a major gap in India’s healthcare system—patients were often shuffled from one specialist to another, with each recommending treatments based on their expertise rather than a patient-first approach. "If you go to a surgeon, they will tell you surgery is the right path. If you visit a physiotherapist, they will recommend physiotherapy. Each stakeholder offers what they excel at rather than what is best for the patient," said Khandelwal.

"The problem is that these professionals work in silos, without coordination, leading to a broken patient journey. On average, the 150 patients we spoke to had been in pain for over seven years—a significant period of suffering without a clear solution, he noted.

Khandelwal further added, "Pain medicine in India is exactly where IVF was 50 years ago."

While chronic pain management remains a nascent sector in India, a few specialised players have emerged. QI Spine Clinic has gained traction with its data-driven physiotherapy approach, focusing on spine-related pain rehabilitation. Another key player, Painex Pain Management Clinics, offers interventional pain relief procedures, such as nerve blocks and radiofrequency ablation.

Large hospital chains like Apollo, Fortis, and Aster Hospitals have also established dedicated pain management departments, though these are often integrated within broader hospital frameworks rather than standalone, patient-centric pain clinics.

Nivaan Care aims to differentiate itself by offering a fully integrated, multidisciplinary approach, combining minimally invasive procedures, psychological support, and regenerative medicine—a model that is still relatively new in the Indian market.