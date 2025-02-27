Paytm, Perplexity partner to bring AI-powered search to the fintech's app

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, has partnered with San Francisco-based Perplexity AI, an AI-driven search engine, to enhance digital accessibility and financial literacy.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, Paytm said the integration will allow its users to access AI-powered search features directly within the app. These features will provide real-time insights into financial decisions, market trends, and everyday queries in local languages.

“AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the power of AI to millions of Indian consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, in a statement.

Perplexity AI, founded in 2022 by former members of OpenAI, Meta, Quora, Bing, and Databricks, specialises in providing fast, citation-backed search results.

Aravind Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Paytm, a pioneer and innovator in India’s mobile payment revolution. Our AI-powered search technology will help bring real-time, trusted answers to millions, enabling them to make informed decisions effortlessly.”

Paytm said the demand for reliable, AI-driven insights will also grow, as digital payments and financial services expand in India.

“This collaboration is a step towards a future where AI enhances everyday interactions and digital experiences for all,” Srinivas added.