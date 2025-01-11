Perplexity AI looks to expand India operations

AI-driven search platform Perplexity AI is looking to hire a candidate to expand its operations in India.

In a post on LinkedIn, Perplexity AI Co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas said, “I am looking to recruit someone to work together on growing Perplexity in India. It will be fun and intense. You must be based in India and willing to travel and meet with strategic partners and institutions—scrappy startup mode.”

Founded in 2022 by Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski, Perplexity AI is a conversational search engine. This startup is now valued at $9 billion following its latest $500 million funding round.

Perplexity AI operates in the same league as other AI startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic AI. These companies are seen as game changers in the way people interact with the internet.

By focusing on machine learning and natural language processing algorithms and user-centric design, Perplexity AI aims to differentiate itself from traditional search engines like Google and offer users a more personalised and intuitive search experience.

Chennai-born Srinivas is an IIT Madras graduate and completed his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. He had a stint at OpenAI before founding Perplexity. He also earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year.