Quick Clean, which provides professional linen management solutions, has raised Rs 50 crore ($5.7 million) in its Series A round.

The round was led by Alkemi Growth Capital and Blue Ashva Capital, and saw an additional investment of Rs 10 crore ($1.15 million) credit line from Venture Debt Cos., the company said in a statement.

Quick Clean plans to use the raised capital to expand its footprint into healthcare and hospitality and reinforce its position as a leader in the $36 billion Indian commercial laundry industry, it added.

“When it comes to a customer or patient, there’s no room for compromise. Linen quality and hygiene must unnegotiably be ensured through researched processes, novel chemistry and cutting-edge technology, not age-old human practices” said CA Anshul Gupta, Founder and CEO, Quick Clean.

“This investment aligns with our commitment to enhancing healthcare standards and infection prevention in a rapidly growing market. With rising healthcare demands and an increasing emphasis on safety protocols, our focus on this sector is driven by the urgent need for advanced, hygienic laundry solutions that can significantly reduce hospital-acquired infections,” said Alka Goel, Founder, Alkemi Growth Capital,

With 3,000 installed machines across over 120 five-star Hotels and healthcare chains including Taj, Marriot, Fairmont, ITC, Radisson, AIIMS, PMCH, the company has processed more than 600 million kg of linen, saved 210 million liters of water, and reduced 60 million kg of carbon emissions, it said.

Gurugram-based Quick Clean was founded in 2010 by brothers CA Anshul Gupta and Ankur. It introduced its coin-operated laundromat and then evolved into an importer and distributor of commercial laundry equipment.

The previously bootstrapped company is present across 36 cities across India, with a team of more than 750 and an ARR of Rs 800 million.

(The story was updated with additional information)