Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 27, 2025)

From startups democratising sports performance tracking to AI giant Nvidia's fourth-quarter performance, YourStory brings you the latest updates from the Indian startup ecosystem.

Featured stories

Data-driven training: SportsSkill wants all athletes to access performance-tracking

Pune-based SportsSkill caters to athletes, parents, coaches, and academies, with 1,000+ downloads and active users across cities including Hyderabad, Indore, and Mumbai. Founded in 2021 by Abhinav Sinha and Chetan Desai, SportsSkill aims to make performance insights accessible to athletes at all levels.

It functions as a performance-tracking and talent-identification platform that integrates video analysis, AI-driven analytics, and scouting opportunities. Its features are designed for athletes, coaches, and parents, allowing them to monitor progress, receive technical feedback, and explore scouting prospects. Read more.

Latest news

NVIDIA reports 78% jump in revenue to $39.3B in Q4

US-based chipmaker NVIDIA has reported $39.3 billion in revenue for its fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025. This marks a 78% year-over-year growth compared to $22.1 billion in Q4 FY24.

The surge is largely attributed to booming demand for the company’s specialised Blackwell chips, which powers generative AI and other advanced AI workloads.

For the quarter, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.89, up 14% from the previous quarter and up 82% from a year ago. Read more.

Uber launches peer-to-peer carpooling service in Assam

Uber has launched peer-to-peer ride sharing in Assam allowing private cars to be onboarded onto the platform. The company has inked an MoU with the Assam government, with Uber pledging an investment of Rs 120 crore over the next three years in Assam and aims to create 20,000 livelihood opportunities during this time period.

The carpooling initiative will onboard women and army veterans to provide earning opportunities in the state. Read more.

Funding news

Astrogate Labs bags $1.3M in pre-Series round

Space tech startup Astrogate Labs raised $1.3 million in a pre-Series round led by Piper Serica Angel Fund.

The startup will use the capital to develop laser communication terminals for space, as well as terrestrial and airborne applications, expand operations, and enhance collaborations with space agencies and defence organisations.

Founded by Nitish Singh, Yogeshwaran J, and Subhajit Chakraborty in Bengaluru, the company has been backed by Speciale Invest, SatSure, and Anicut Capital.

D2C nutrition brand Earthful raises Rs 5 Cr

Shark Tank -fame startup Earthful raised Rs 5 crore in a round led by Porus Labs's Srinivasan Namala and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder, OYO Rooms) following his investment commitment on Shark Tank.

The plant-based nutrition brand has an ARR of Rs 15 crore, along with a customer base of over 1 lakh, through its presence on major ecommerce and quick commerce platforms and its D2C channel.

It will use the funds for R&D on new products and enhancing brand presence. Additionally, the company aims to build a strong leadership team in marketing and operations.

Other news

GalaxEye partners with Impulso.Space for global expansion

Space tech startup GalaxEye has partnered with Impulso.Space to facilitate the launch of Mission Drishti, its flagship satellite programme.

Impulso.Space delivers end-to-end launch services from its advanced Florida facility, offering solutions for global clients seeking access to space. Its launch services will simplify Mission Drishti's process and boost project margins through greater efficiency.

The partnership is expected to drive GalaxEye's business expansion by providing high-resolution, all-weather imaging solutions to a wider international clientele.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)