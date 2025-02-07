Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 7, 2025)

From Udemy seeing an uptick in Indian leaders opting for GenAI upskilling to Paytm’s expanding its ESOP pool, YourStory brings you today’s headlines that highlight significant developments across industries.

Featured stories:

In an interview with YourStory, Udemy’s CEO Greg Brown says the company is traction in upskilling in India for GenAI, soft skills, and leadership.

Brown explains the reason behind the uptick in interest is the need to stay competitive in the job market. This is especially the case in India where more than 65% of the population is under the age of 35, and the need to stay ahead of the herd necessitates upskilling.

It is also leveraging AI to personalise learning and expand regional offerings.

Amidst India’s crowded market for streetwear, Ludhiana-based Burger Bae, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) streetwear brand, is carving its name in the segment with its trendy designs encompassing bold graphics and unique patterns.

The brand has recently secured Rs 2 crore in funding from three Shark Tank India "sharks"—Kunal Bahl, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Gupta.

On Instagram, the brand has garnered a follower community of 260.7K streetwear enthusiasts.

However, Burger Bae was not meant to be a fashion brand; it started as a social media agency,

How many times have Millennials and Gen X faced endless rounds of interviews to secure a dream job, only to be ghosted by an employer at the last minute? It feels like déja vu all over again.

While previous generations might have taken these setbacks in stride, the Gen Z is in no mood to take things lying down. Frustrated by the hiring process, they are making their defiance known through ‘career catfishing’—the act of absconding without notice or simply not showing up on the joining date.

About a third (34%) of Gen Zers are opting for this trend, according to a survey of 1,000 UK employees by career resources site, CV Genius.

Latest news:

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of fintech firm Paytm﻿, has expanded its employee stock option scheme (ESOP), allotting 1,36,528 equity shares to eligible employees.

This move follows an ESOP expansion in January, when 2,03,137 stock options were added to the pool at a face value of Rs 1 per share and an exercise price of Rs 9 per stock option.

Funding news:

AI deployment and scaling platform TrueFoundry has raised $19 million in Series A funding led by Intel Capital﻿, with participation from existing investors Eniac Ventures and Peak XV’s Surge

New investor Jump Capital also joined the round, alongside angel investors including Gokul Rajaram, Mohit Aron, Cyan Banister, and executives from Fortune 1000 companies.

The company will utilise the fresh capital to build a universal platform to build and deploy AI applications without infrastructure hassles, along with team expansion and go-to-market efforts to drive customer acquisition.

AI-powered hiring platform Vahan.ai on Friday secured an undisclosed investment from Asia-Pacific region based HR services provider Persol Group.

The company will use the newly-raised funds to scale its operations, focus on employment needs in emerging sectors like manufacturing and retail, and spruce up its AI technology.

The investment comes months after Vahan raised $10 million in a Series B round led by Khosla Ventures and participation from Y Combinator, American VC firm Gaingels, and Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Enterprise AI startup Cognida.ai has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners.

The funding will support the startup’s AI implementation solutions, which have been deployed at over 30 organisations.

Astra Security bags funding led by Emergent Ventures

Security platform Astra Security on Friday raised an undisclosed amount in a growth capital round led by Emergent Ventures.

The round also saw participation from the Neon Fund, Better Capital, Blume Ventures, and PointOne Capital.

Astra Security will use the newly raised funds to accelerate development and build capabilities to uncover vulnerabilities in cloud environments.

The company also plans to double down its focus on using AI to give developers and security engineers the ability to build security detections. Astra Security has been building its platform since 2018 while remaining cash-positive.

Other news:

Motherson and Sanko Japan partner to provide sustainable packaging solutions

Engineering firm Motherson on Friday entered into a strategic partnership with Sanko Japan to develop reusable and sustainable packaging solutions.

The joint venture will combine Sanko’s engineering expertise with Motherson’s presence across India and Europe to provide sustainable solutions for both automotive and non-automotive industries.

“We are excited to announce that this partnership with Sanko is a strategic, synergistic diversification for our Group. We believe that reimagining packaging as an engineeredsolution versus a simple commodity can bring immense logistics, cost, and value efficiencies to supply chains. More importantly, we see this collaboration as another wayto support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals,” said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman Motherson.

Nawgati awarded MeitY Scale-Up grant by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Fuel aggregator startup Nawgati on Friday was awarded the MeitY Scale-Up grant under the MeitY Startup Hub by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The company aims to utilise the newly recieved grant to strengthen its presence in the fuel infrastructure space.

Nawgati’s system leverages advanced hardware and software integrations to optimise fuel station management, minimise wait and service times as well as enhance compliance tracking.

FlixBus and ETO Motors partner to launch E-bus operations

FlixBus partners with ETO Motors to launch E-bus operations between Hyderabad and Vijaywada

Mobility service provider ETO Motors on Friday partnered with travel-tech company FlixBus to launch the first intercity electric bus route between Hyderabad and Vijaywada.

The EV pilot will launch four electric busses on this route to assess feasibility and expand via a hub-and-spoke model. A two week test run will precede operations, which will start in late February.

The test run will be followed by a 12 week evaluation of metrics like battery performance and passenger booking patterns.