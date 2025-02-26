Quick commerce company ﻿Zepto﻿has strengthened its presence beyond Chennai in Tamil Nadu and is now serving several districts including Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Vellore and Salem, the company said.

In Tamil Nadu, over 100 farmers provide tender coconuts and green vegetables from Palacode and Pollachi to serve various customers including users of the Zepto platform.

With 20 plus dark stores now operational in Tamil Nadu, each store is strategically positioned to optimise delivery routes within a 2-3 km radius, allowing delivery partners to maintain a safe and efficient speed of 15-20 km per hour while upholding Zepto's 10-minute delivery promise, a company statement here said on Tuesday.

"Tamil Nadu is a key market for Zepto, with its dynamic urban centers and strong demand for convenience. Expanding our services not only allows the sellers to serve users faster but also creates new opportunities for local businesses. " Zepto Chief Growth Officer Divesh Sawhney said.

"We are committed to bringing speed, quality and affordability to every doorstep while deepening our connection with the community," he said.

Separately, Transport Corporation of India, a key logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has leased 1 lakh sq ft of space at TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks, to enhance quick commerce platform Zepto's reach in Coimbatore.

The newly leased facility is a built-to-suit, Grade-A industrial park designed to meet the operational needs of the Transport Corporation of India and Zepto.