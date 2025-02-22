Zepto's 10-min food delivery service hits 1 lakh orders per day, says CEO Aadit Palicha

Quick commerce unicorn ﻿﻿Zepto﻿﻿'s 10-minute food delivery service Zepto Café has hit 1 lakh orders per day. CEO Aadit Palicha took to social media platform X and LinkedIn to share the update.

“That's closing in on a $100M Annualized GMV run-rate with a ~50% steady-state gross margin (already 10%+ of the scale of some of the top QSR chains in the country),” the LinkedIn post read.

It hasn't been easy to get Café the ground and many challenges are still work-in-progress, but I believe this is the beginning of a revolution in India's QSR industry. — Aadit Palicha (@aadit_palicha) February 22, 2025

This comes just two weeks after the company reported having hit 75,000 daily orders.

Previously, Palicha had posted on X that the platform was launching over 100 new cafés each month and had already been clocking over 30,000 orders per day.

“It has not been easy to get this business off the ground - the execution is highly complex and there were multiple do-or-die challenges along the way (many of which are still work in progress). Still, our team stuck to its guns because the customer love and long-term compounding retention we were seeing was worth it,” said Palicha on his LinkedIn post today.

“Miles to go before we sleep, but I believe this is the beginning of a revolution in India's QSR industry,” he added.

Zepto Café was originally a part of Zepto’s quick commerce app, and was then launched as a standalone app to capitalise on the surging demand for 10-minute food delivery.