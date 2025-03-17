During the Second Global SSI Multi-Speciality Robotic Surgery Conference (SMRSC) 2025 in Gurugram, SS Innovations introduced the groundbreaking SSI MantraM, India's first mobile tele-robotic surgery unit. Constructed on a BharatBenz 1824 chassis, the unit stands out with its significant dimensions and a total investment of Rs 1.3 crore for modifications, not including the robotic system.

Key Features and Capabilities

SSI MantraM is equipped with the SSI Mantra 3 Surgical Robotic System and offers high-speed connectivity for conducting remote surgical procedures. With features like 3-5 robotic arms, 3D 4K monitoring, and support for various robotic endo-surgical instruments, it sets a new standard in medical technology. The unit also maintains a controlled environment and is supported by a robust power backup system.

Technological Advancements

The unit boasts advanced telecommunication systems and is under continuous development for satellite connectivity. It facilitates real-time collaboration between surgical teams, positioning the SSI Mantra 3 system as a globally recognised platform in telesurgery.

Impact on Healthcare Accessibility

SSI MantraM is designed to extend advanced surgical care to remote and underserved areas, enabling expert surgeons to perform procedures from afar. This initiative not only expands access to quality healthcare but also serves as a platform for medical education and patient data analytics.

Demonstrated Capabilities

The mobile unit has already facilitated successful telesurgeries over significant distances, with impressive low latency times that ensure effective remote operation.

Future Implications and Potential

SSI MantraM is not just a technological innovation; it represents a shift towards democratising world-class healthcare. The potential integration of AI and quantum mechanics further highlights its future capabilities in reshaping healthcare delivery.

Expert Opinions and Endorsements

The project has garnered endorsements from leading experts like Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Dr. Michio Kaku, and Dr. Fredric Moll, who recognise its potential to start a new era in robotic surgery.

Current Implementation and Future Plans

With the SSI Mantra system already implemented in over 70 hospitals across India, the future looks promising as the project anticipates further international approvals.

With its ability to bring advanced healthcare directly to the doorsteps of those in need, the SSI MantraM is not just a medical innovation but a societal transformation, making "Surgery at Your Doorstep" a tangible reality for many around the world.