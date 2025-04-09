Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (April 9, 2025)

From how startups are solving tedious PF processes to IndiaAI Mission's push to support AI startups, YourStory brings you today’s top stories.

Featured News

How FinRight is making PF withdrawals easy and error-free

Mumbai-based FinRight is a one-stop platform for resolving various issues and queries related to PF. Targeted at individual users, the AI-driven automation platform streamlines PF withdrawals, ensuring faster, error-free processing of claims, while reducing dependency on traditional intermediaries.

The platform digitally verifies credentials, automates tasks like PF claims and loans, and removes the need for middlemen, thus ensuring faster, hassle-free and more transparent processing. The startup also employs a team of financial experts who offer unbiased assistance to users.

Latest News

IndiaAI Mission is trying to address gaps in India's AI story: MeitY's Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at MeitY and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, outlines the government’s push to democratise tech, fuel responsible AI innovation, and support inclusive solutions unique to India.

To make high‑performance hardware affordable, the IndiaAI Mission recently announced a pool of 14,000 GPUs at a subsidised rate of Rs 67 (under $1) per GPU‑hour for researchers, startups and entrepreneurs. MeitY has also launched AI Kosh–a dataset platform offering curated datasets for training and deploying AI models and applications.

Funding News

Snacking brand Let's Try bags $2.5M from SWC Global.

Shark Tank fame Let's Try has raised $2.5 million in a round led by Singapore-based SWC Global to expand its operations.

The round also witnessed participation from existing investors Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Aman Gupta (Founder of Boat Lifestyle).

The latest capital infusion will primarily be used to support distribution expansion in Tier I, II, and III cities, and strengthen its supply chain and backend operations. It is also planning to launching health-forward snacking options, and investing in digital and offline brand-building.

In three years, it has scaled to Rs 120 crore in ARR and now expects to cross Rs 1,000 crore by 2028. It plans to introduce several new SKUs in modern trade and regional formats to appeal to a wider consumer base.

Amicco raises $1 million in seed fundraise

B2B Automotive marketplace Amicco has raised $1 million in seed fundraise in a round led by Eximius Ventures along with participation from FJ Labs.

The new capital infusion will allow Amicco to expand its garage network, streamline its procurement platform, and refine go-to-market strategies.

Founded in 2024 by former Spinny exec Vivek Aalok, the platform has been gaining traction in Gurgaon. The funding will help company build tech infrastructure, strengthen its team, and expand to garages across Gurgaon and key cities.

Shark Tank fame Eat Better Co raises Rs 17 crore in pre-series A

Snacking brand Eat Better Co has raised ₹17 crores in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Prath Ventures and Spring Marketing Capital along with infusion from existing investors.

Founded by Founded by Mridula, Vidushi, and Shaurya Kanoria, Eat Better Co plans to use the fundraise to expand its product lines and double down on quick commerce.

Grest raises seed round led by India Accelerator

Refurbished iPhones stores owner Grest has received undisclosed amount of funding from iAngels.

Since its inception in 2018, Grest has scaled its offline distribution, strengthened tech, and optimized its supply chain.

A portion of the funds will go toward revenue-focused initiatives, operational efficiency, and customer engagement. It looks to to double revenue in the next two quarters while building a strong foundation for long-term scalability.

Other News

TiE Mumbai names Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as President

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai announced that Apoorva Ranjan Sharma will be taking over as the President of TiE Mumbai from April 2025 for a period of two years.

TiE curates high-impact events, investor-startup engagements, provides mentorship, and helps support early- and growth-stage startups. The new leadership will further leverage TiE Mumbai’s presence to strengthen connections with investors, government, corporates, and trade networks.

