﻿India Accelerator﻿ has launched its 2025 cohort for tech startups and plans to invest $8-10 million in the flagship programme.

The cohort, set to begin in the first quarter of 2025, is designed to accelerate 30-35 startups across key transformative sectors. These sectors include autonomous drones for defence and civil use, sustainable mobility, ecommerce ecosystems, and Generative AI (GenAI) solutions, the company said in a statement.

“India Accelerator & Finvolve are committed to enabling startups to create meaningful, market-driven impact. Startup Cohort ’25 will go beyond funding by providing full ecosystem support, from tailored go-to-market strategies to access to industry experts through a specialised mentor board,” said Mona Singh, Co-Founder, India Accelerator.

The initiative aims to drive socio-economic change and industry transformation through innovations in Robotics and Unmanned Systems (RUMS), Energy, Mobility & Connectivity (EMC), Generative AI (GenAI), Impact Labs, and Premiumisation & Consumerisation, the company said.

“The cohort will offer not just resources, but a robust launchpad to achieve market readiness,” added Singh.

The cohort aims for a 360 degree acceleration framework. The accelerator will include a specialised mentor board, a curated network of industry stalwarts across robotics, AI, mobility, and impact-driven sectors to provide the startups with sector-specific guidance.