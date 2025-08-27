AI innovation can’t be done without…; Empowering the nursing sector

Hello,

The iPhone phenomenon in India has never been crazier.

After Bengaluru, Apple will open a new retail store in Pune on September 4, expanding its presence in India. This comes as Apple recorded double-digit growth in iPhone sales in India in June.

However, in a tit-for-tat move, Foxconn, the major assembly partner of Apple, earlier this week recalled around 300 Chinese engineers from its plant in Tamil Nadu as China looks to limit technology transfer and equipment exports to India.

But global interest in the Indian tech landscape has certainly upped a notch.

Snowflake has opened a new office in Bengaluru to serve as a central hub for the cloud data platform’s engineering, product development, and customer operations teams. The US-based company plans to increase its India workforce to over 700 employees by the end of 2025.

Also, OpenAI launched its first Learning Accelerator programme in India, in partnership with IIT Madras. It is offering 5 lakh free ChatGPT licenses for teachers and students across government schools and AICTE-regulated colleges.

Meanwhile, the Online Gaming Act has turned some rivals into allies.

Nazara Technologies, Gametion, nCore Games, and SuperGaming, among others, have formed an industry body that will serve as the unified voice for game publishers and developers in the country.

But will resilience be enough?

Data ethics and security are the foundation of innovation, not an afterthought. This was the common refrain from senior technology leaders during a recent panel discussion at DevSparks Hyderabad 2025, YourStory’s event focused on the developer ecosystem.

The big takeaway from the event was this: Gen AI and predictive analytics can scale only if ethics and security are embedded from the start.

Key takeaways:

Anita Alexander of Providence Global Center in India said the firm invests in “scalable data platforms” that combine the flexibility of data lakes with the structure of warehouses, while ensuring role-based access, so that health clinicians and operations teams can act quickly and safely.

Samsung’s Mohan Rao Goli echoed the importance of governance. He described practices to acquire and abstract training data with consent and in line with GDPR and licensing rules, including collaborations with universities to create high-quality, engineered datasets for model training.

Vishal Mahajan of Carelon Global Solutions stressed commercial scale and urgency. “Data is a new oil that runs the company… because the amount of data that we produce on a daily basis, it’s humongous.”

Startup: Peeko

Amount: $3.2M

Round: Seed

Startup: Cumin Co.

Amount: $1.5M

Round: Undisclosed

Startup: Vaave

Amount: Rs 6.6 Cr

Round: External

Last year, Prince Kaushik partnered with his AIIMS Jodhpur college mates, Dr Utkarsh Paliwal and Dr Gourav Khurana, to co-found Jodhpur startup NPrep—an edtech platform to empower aspiring nurses.

“A nursing degree (BSc) is 80% of what an MBBS course is. We followed international and government guidelines to plan yearly courses. We also had nursing friends in AIIMS who helped us with it,” Kaushik tells YourStory.

Nursing hands:

The doctor trio were inspired by Marrow—an edtech platform under the India-headquartered firm, Neuroglia Health, which they used for medical studies.

To get students to enrol, the team showcased its content, including video lectures, across its social media channels. It has over 64,000 followers on Instagram and almost 60,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Today, NPrep has a customer base of nearly 40,000 students, with an active student population of 26,000, as of August 2025. The B2C company plans to acquire 2.5 lakh students by the end of this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most beloved festivals, is celebrated with grandeur, devotion, and creativity by millions. Traditionally marked by music, dance, modaks, and vibrant pandals, the festival has also evolved with the times, embracing sustainability and now, technology.

From VR darshans of Lalbaugcha Raja to eco-friendly idols and interactive digital campaigns, here’s a look at how technology is shaping this year’s celebrations.

Tariffs: Indian exporters are bracing for a sharp decline in US orders as the steep new 50% tariffs on India’s goods take effect from Wednesday. Exporter groups estimate hikes could affect nearly 55% of India’s merchandise exports worth $87 billion to the US, Reuters reported.

EVs: Suzuki Motor will invest $8 billion in India over the next 5-6 years as production of the automaker's first electric vehicle begins. Through its majority stake in Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motors already produces 17 models in India for export to around 100 countries, including back to Japan. It will now also become the global production hub for the company’s electric cars.

Job cuts: Germany’s auto industry has seen job cuts of close to 7% of the workforce, or around 51,500 positions, according to EY. Overall job losses across the German industry amounted to around 114,000 in the 12 months to June 30 this year. The figures suggest almost half the cuts were incurred by the auto sector.

