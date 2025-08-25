Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (August 25, 2025)

From meat retailer TenderCuts making a comeback to fresh funding secured by Kiwi, WizCommerce, and Enmovil, among other startups, YourStory brings today’s headlines that highlight significant developments across industries.

Featured news

TenderCuts’ second innings: Lean stores, offline push, and focus on unit economics

Making a comeback in a cut-throat industry is no easy feat. Omnichannel meat retailer TenderCuts’ second innings is a journey of learning from its past when rapid expansion became its Achilles’ heel, to now tempering itself as an offline-first brand, with breakeven on the horizon.

The Chennai-based company is on track to reach breakeven on a consolidated level in August 2025, with all its active stores hitting a positive EBITDA (earnings before net interest, income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortisation)—a rare feat in the challenging industry it operates in. Read more here.

Ajay Data on why the future belongs to single-person unicorns and nation-building entrepreneurs

In a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Ajay Data, MD of the Data Group of Industries, discusses AI, entrepreneurship, and nation-building, envisions a future where solo founders, powered by AI, will create companies of extraordinary scale. Read more here.

A Rs 50 a day habit: Mykare brings healthcare savings app to solve affordability and accessibility

In India, health emergencies often unfold not only as medical crises, but as financial catastrophes. For the country’s 40 crore self-employed and daily-wage earners—the informal workforce that forms the economic backbone of India—illness frequently means debt, asset sales, or delayed treatment.

Kerala startup Mykare aims to redefine this journey. Founded in 2022, the startup has developed what it calls India’s first daily healthcare saving app for the underserved “missing middle”—a segment that falls between government welfare schemes and private health coverage. Read more here.

Funding news

Fintech Kiwi raises $24M from Vertex, Stellaris, Nexus, and Omidyar

Kiwi, a Bengaluru-based fintech that offers credit on India’s UPI network, raised $24 million (about Rs 208 crore) in a Series B round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, and Omidyar Network. It will use the funds to speed product development and reinforce unit economics. Read more here.

Housing finance NBFC Altum Credo raises Rs 170 Cr from British International Investment

Altum Credo Home Finance received a Rs 170 crore equity investment from existing backer British International Investment (BII) to fund expansion in existing geographies and strengthen its affordable housing finance franchise. Read more here.

Hyderabad startup Enmovil raises $6M in Series A funding led by Sorin Investments

AI-driven supply chain platform Enmovil raised $6 million in a Series A funding round led by Sorin Investments, the venture capital firm co-founded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar and Caravel Group COO Angad Banga. Capria Ventures and Twynam also joined the investment round.

The Hyderabad-based startup plans to use the fresh funds to expand its sales teams, enhance AI capabilities, and explore international markets through consulting and enterprise partnerships. Read more here.

WizCommerce raises $8M in Series A funding led by Peak XV

AI-powered sales and ecommerce platform for wholesale distributors, WizCommerce, raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India). The round also saw participation from all four of the company’s existing investors, including Z47, Blume Ventures, and Alpha Wave Global.

WizCommerce will use the funds to double down on the company’s products and go-to-market operations. On the go-to-market front, the startup aims to hire more talent for its US and India teams, Co-founder and CEO Div Makkar told YourStory. Read more here.

Palmonas raises Rs 55 Cr in Series A round from Vertex Ventures

Palmonas, a demi-fine jewellery brand, has raised Rs 55 crore in a Series A funding round led by Vertex Ventures SEAI. The fresh funding will help Palmonas expand its signature 9kt gold demi-fine collection, launch 100 new stores over the next year, and enhance its top-selling categories. Read more here.

Wastelink raises $3M from Avaana Capital

Technology-led food upcycling company Wastelink raised $3 million in a Series A funding round from Avaana Capital. The company expects to use the newly raised funds to support its nationwide expansion, strengthen its research and development, and technology.

“Wastelink is reimagining animal feed by solving two critical challenges—nutrient inconsistency and price volatility. By redirecting food surplus into standardised, traceable inputs, their platform solves for supply chain resilience. This is the kind of breakthrough innovation India can pioneer to build future-ready food systems for the world,” said Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital.

AKINNA secures maiden funding rounds led by Zeropearl VC

Designer-led luxury leather handbag brand AKINNA raised an undisclosed amount in its first external funding round led by Zeropearl VC. The startup will use the funds to scale production by onboarding more artisan partners, expanding the core team with key hires, and investing in brand-building initiatives. As part of the round, Zeropearl VC Founder Bipin Shah will join the company’s board.

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe raises $2M to expand footprint

Japanese casual dining and QSR chain Harajuku Tokyo Cafe raised Rs 19 crore ($2 million) in a seed funding round led by Indian Angel Network. The round also saw participation from Samved VC, LetsVenture, and venture debt fund Capitar Ventures.

It will use the new funds to expand its footprint in India and explore international opportunities. The company is already in discussions for franchise partnerships in the UAE and other Indian diaspora rich international markets.

Omspace Rocket and Exploration raises Rs 25 Cr in pre-seed round

Space tech startup Omspace Rocket and Exploration raised Rs 25 crore in pre-seed funding led by the family office of Dubai-based investor Surya.

The funds will help kickstart the startup's next phase of development, which includes the third test of the solid-fuel engine, a sub-orbital rocket launch, and advanced testing of its liquid cryogenic engine.

It will use a portion of the funds to enhance infrastructure, onboard specialised talent, deploy advanced simulation tools, and begin reusability testing and system integration for Infinity-I, the firm’s launch vehicle.

Other news

Treebo Hospitality Ventures elevates Hardin Goyal to Founding Partner

Treebo Hospitality Ventures has elevated Hardin Goyal to Founding Partner after a 10-year stint at the firm. Besides his new role as founding partner, Goyal will continue to serve as the firm’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“Hardik’s journey with Treebo is a testament to his dedication, vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence. We are grateful for his steadfast leadership through every challenge and opportunity, and for being an inspiring force for our team. As Founding Partner, his expertise and passion will continue to drive Treebo to new heights,” said Sidharth Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Treebo Hospitality Ventures.

Also Read Unicommerce records 64% YoY surge in revenue for Q1FY26

WoodenStreet ties up with Unicommerce to strengthen ecommerce operations

Furniture and home decor brand WoodenStreet has partnered with Unicommerce to improve its ecommerce operations.

Unicommerce’s technology will help the brand automate its order processing across online channels, including its website and multiple marketplaces, ensure real-time viewing of inventory placed across its over 20 warehouses, and enable faster and accurate delivery of products.

A business-specific customisation enabled by Unicommerce for WoodenStreet includes a multi-part shipment feature, which will allow the brand to split a single customer order into multiple shipments based on product availability, warehouse location, or delivery timelines. This will enable faster dispatch of ready-to-ship items like cushions and decor items, amongst others, ensuring that customers receive parts of their order sooner rather than waiting for the entire order to be ready.

Flipkart creates 2.2 lakh job opportunities as it gears up for festive sales

Ecommerce platform Flipkart has created 2.2 lakh job opportunities and has scaled up its infrastructure and tech deployments across 28 states ahead of its shopping festival, The Big Billion Days.

Flipkart has expanded its last-mile reach and ensured inclusive hiring across Tier II and III cities. It noted that 15% of its new hires are first-time workforce entrants. These roles include pickers, packers, sorters, and delivery executives.

It has also stepped up its efforts to hire more women, PwDs (persons with disabilities), and LGBTQIA+ associates.

PhonePe launches new home insurance offering

Fintech platform PhonePe rolled out a home insurance product line with premiums starting from Rs 181 (including GST) for coverage ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 crore.

PhonePe aims to tackle the problem of higher costs with limited flexibility that often accompanies home insurance plans bundled with home loans by offering transparent and accessible solutions to homeowners, whether they have availed a home loan or not.

EKA Mobility signs MoU with Shriram Green Finance to accelerate EV adoption

EV maker EKA Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding with EV financing company Shriram Green Finance to help provide easy financing solutions for electric commercial vehicles.

The partnership will empower fleet operators, transporters, dealers, small businesses, and communities to seamlessly transition to sustainable mobility by providing flexible, accessible, and affordable financing options for EKA’s wide range of commercial electric buses, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and three-wheelers.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)