I am BFA FROM BHU. BJ from BHU. I was BHU student union President. I repesented India in World Youth Conference in Havana. I worked in TIMES OF INDIA as a journalist and illustrator. I worked in National School of Drama as a set designer. I was in railway ministry as chamcha of George . My Articles are published in Leading News Papers- Amar Ujala, Hindustan and others. I worked in various magazine. My work has been displayed in Prithvi Theater, MEC Art gallery, Molshri and many other places.