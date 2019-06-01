EDITIONS
Bhavik Sarkhedi
Author of 'The Weak Point Dealer' and 'Will You Walk A Mile?' http://www.bhaviksarkhedi.com
10 Best Creative Writing Universities Every Aspiring Writer Should Know About
Britain has gifted us some of the most brilliant works in th
by Bhavik Sarkhedi
23rd Oct 2016
· 4 min read
How to Pep Up Your Office On a Budget?
These were some of the catchy and budgeted ideas that you can always consider when it comes to jazzing up your work place.
by Bhavik Sarkhedi
23rd Oct 2016
· 3 min read
How To Keep Your Team Motivated On Holidays
We all love presents on holidays be it children or adults. Giving gifts is a kind gesture to show your love to employees.
by Bhavik Sarkhedi
21st Oct 2016
· 5 min read
Where Will You Be In The Rest Of 2016?
Half of 2016 has already passed us by. If you plan to travel in the remainder of the year, allow us to recommend five excellent destinations.
by Bhavik Sarkhedi
10th Oct 2016
· 4 min read
15 Important Things To Know Before You Go To UAE
You should know it if you are not already aware of it. That's Right!
by Bhavik Sarkhedi
10th Oct 2016
· 8 min read
Cost Cutting While Traveling? Here Are Budget Friendly Foreign Destinations To Visit
You don’t need to break the bank to take a foreign holiday. Just follow our lead and take a look at these international holiday spots for the best budget trip of your life.
by Bhavik Sarkhedi
28th Sep 2016
· 5 min read
