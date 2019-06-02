Aditya Singhal is the co-founder of www.askIitians.com, an online coaching platform for IIT JEE, Medical and School Entrance exams. It is his passion and vision to help the engineering and medical aspirants that he along with his co-founder started with this venture. He had worked with Kurt Salmon Associates, a reputed American Management Consultancy. He wants to incorporate technology in making students learn appropriately through e-learning mediums and tools. He is enthusiastic and passionate about internet products that when used appropriately can make a big difference in the lives of people.