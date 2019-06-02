EDITIONS
Akanksha Chauhan
A management graduate and an entrepreneur herself, Akanksha loves talking about startups,brands & HR. If she is not busy discussing this with you, you will find her curled up in a bed with a book and her dog by her side.
Opinion
5 signs you might be dealing with a problem client
by Akanksha Chauhan
23rd Sep 2016
Resources
How to track the conversion rate of an offline marketing effort
by Akanksha Chauhan
21st Sep 2016
Opinion
Why you should make data-driven decisions
by Akanksha Chauhan
19th Sep 2016
Resources
How to approach potential clients and consumers on social media
by Akanksha Chauhan
18th Sep 2016
Opinion
5 things travelling alone can teach you about entrepreneurship
by Akanksha Chauhan
17th Sep 2016
Stories
Remember Rasna? Here is their story!
by Akanksha Chauhan
15th Sep 2016
