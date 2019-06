Amit has spent long hours and longer years working for marquee corporates. Ideating, writing, training bankers, building & advising Startups, are some of the pursuits that keep him grounded. He closely follows happenings in Economy, Banking, Technology and Entrepreneurship space. When not being awed by innovators, you can find him at the gym, tennis court or just reading a book. He blogs at www.ideacandles.com.