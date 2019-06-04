EDITIONS
Ankur Pandey
Flâneur. Provocateur. Worldview hitchhiker. Awesomeness curator. Nostalgic for the future. How's that for a bumper sticker?
In Depth

Just quit it!

by Ankur Pandey
22nd Sep 2015 · 7 min read
Socent

How to change the world from a chai shop

by Ankur Pandey
13th Aug 2015 · 7 min read
In Depth

What kills you and me makes us stronger

by Ankur Pandey
31st Jul 2015 · 7 min read
In Depth

Following your passion and other absurd ideas

by Ankur Pandey
27th Jun 2015 · 7 min read