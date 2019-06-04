EDITIONS
Ankur Pandey
Flâneur. Provocateur. Worldview hitchhiker. Awesomeness curator. Nostalgic for the future. How's that for a bumper sticker?
In Depth
Just quit it!
by Ankur Pandey
22nd Sep 2015
· 7 min read
Socent
How to change the world from a chai shop
by Ankur Pandey
13th Aug 2015
· 7 min read
In Depth
What kills you and me makes us stronger
by Ankur Pandey
31st Jul 2015
· 7 min read
In Depth
Following your passion and other absurd ideas
by Ankur Pandey
27th Jun 2015
· 7 min read