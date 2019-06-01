EDITIONS
Aparajita Choudhury
As a fintech enthusiast, I do deep research on the evolving trends of financial technology space and keep my finger on the pulse of the advanced technologies that are impacting Banking/Financial Services industry. I have been a journalist for more than five years and have worked in various publications including EntrepreneurIndia.com and YourStory.com as a Business Correspondent. During my stint at YourStory, I wrote 500 articles covering startups (mostly in FinTech), aspiring entrepreneurs, and industry-focused analytical pieces.
