EDITIONS
Ashish Sharma
Key Account Manager, looking after Marketing Strategies Research Best Companies in IT.

The Secret of Getting a Job in IT Sector

by Ashish Sharma
Share on
24th Sep 2018 · 7 min read

Benefits of chatbots to entrepreneurs

by Ashish Sharma
Share on
29th Jun 2018 · 4 min read

Best blogging tips for startups

by Ashish Sharma
Share on
5th Mar 2018 · 5 min read

Top 7 reasons why most mobile apps fail in app store

No one want to fail all want success, don’t you? “Failure” is a forbidden word, a taboo in human society.Failure is a worst thing that can ever happen to a successful person, company or an idea and with startups.
by Ashish Sharma
Share on
29th Sep 2017 · 7 min read

Top 10 offshore mobile application development companies in Australia

by Ashish Sharma
Share on
30th Aug 2017 · 5 min read

Role of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in mobile app development in 2017

by Ashish Sharma
Share on
11th May 2017 · 5 min read