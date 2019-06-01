EDITIONS
Login
Darrick Ethien
7 most frequently asked questions on Texas veteran land loans
Texas veteran land loans provide a great opportunity for veterans to purchase land in Texas
by Darrick Ethien
Share on
13th Sep 2017
· 2 min read
Steps to getting a home loan
by Darrick Ethien
Share on
21st Aug 2017
· 3 min read
Applying for a home loan in Texas? Read this first
Whether you apply for a VA loan or any other type of home loan, one key factor that you should consider is the rate of interest, so that you have to pay a lower mortgage payment each month.
by Darrick Ethien
Share on
12th Jul 2017
· 3 min read
The pros and cons of VA loans
Veterans, active military professionals, and surviving spous
by Darrick Ethien
Share on
26th Jun 2017
· 2 min read
Top four tips to help homebuyers with poor credit get a loan
by Darrick Ethien
Share on
9th May 2017
· 3 min read
Five tips and advice for first time home buyers
Planning to buy a new home? If so, you must be hearing a lot from your family and friends and considering their advice about how to properly invest your money since you are a first timer.
by Darrick Ethien
Share on
26th Apr 2017
· 3 min read
More Stories