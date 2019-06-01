Devinder Sharma is a distinguished food and trade policy analyst, an award-winning Indian journalist, writer, thinker, and researcher. Trained as an agricultural scientist (he holds a Master’s in Plant Breeding & Genetics), Sharma has been with the Indian Express, one among the largest selling English language dailies in India. He travels extensively, spending most of his time in the villages. He also uses his regular columns to disseminate the analysis among the masses. His articles can be read at Ground Reality
.