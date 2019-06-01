EDITIONS
Devinder Sharma
Devinder Sharma is a distinguished food and trade policy analyst, an award-winning Indian journalist, writer, thinker, and researcher. Trained as an agricultural scientist (he holds a Master’s in Plant Breeding & Genetics), Sharma has been with the Indian Express, one among the largest selling English language dailies in India. He travels extensively, spending most of his time in the villages. He also uses his regular columns to disseminate the analysis among the masses. His articles can be read at Ground Reality.
Agriculture

Blinded, poisoned, and suffocated: how pesticides are destroying our farmers

19th Oct 2017 · 6 min read
19th Oct 2017 · 6 min read
Agriculture

Rural India is eating less than what it used to 40 years ago

25th Sep 2017 · 6 min read
25th Sep 2017 · 6 min read
Agriculture

If only farmers started using Twitter and Facebook, the dominant narrative will change

21st Sep 2017 · 6 min read
21st Sep 2017 · 6 min read
Agriculture

Why do our farmers bear the entire burden of keeping food prices low?

19th Sep 2017 · 6 min read
19th Sep 2017 · 6 min read
Agriculture

Rethinking Revolutions: looking beyond crop productivity to measure agricultural prosperity

14th Sep 2017 · 7 min read
14th Sep 2017 · 7 min read
Agriculture

What 70 years of Independence has meant for the farmer, once pride of the nation

8th Sep 2017 · 11 min read
8th Sep 2017 · 11 min read