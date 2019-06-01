EDITIONS
Francesca Ferrario
Trying to be as local as possible everywhere. I have an Italian passport, a British degree, a job in India and my heart in Tanzania. Looking for stories of connection between European and South Asian startups.
Startup
The Indo-German duo that aims to disrupt the retail store management
by Francesca Ferrario
23rd Sep 2016
· 5 min read
Entrepreneur
Neeraj Jhanji - the man who created a mobile social network in the '90s and sold his patents to Facebook
by Francesca Ferrario
13th Sep 2016
· 14 min read
USA
How Women Grow is cultivating cannabis leaders in North America
by Francesca Ferrario
12th Sep 2016
· 6 min read
Creative
London-based MysteryVibe gets people talking about sex again
by Francesca Ferrario
7th Sep 2016
· 7 min read
Startup
The Sicilian startup that wants to democratise the English language
by Francesca Ferrario
6th Sep 2016
· 5 min read
Finance
London-based Trussle helps users compare and pick the best mortgage to meet their individual needs
by Francesca Ferrario
4th Sep 2016
· 6 min read
