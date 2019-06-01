EDITIONS
Francesca Ferrario
Trying to be as local as possible everywhere. I have an Italian passport, a British degree, a job in India and my heart in Tanzania. Looking for stories of connection between European and South Asian startups.
Startup

The Indo-German duo that aims to disrupt the retail store management

by Francesca Ferrario
Share on
23rd Sep 2016 · 5 min read
Entrepreneur

Neeraj Jhanji - the man who created a mobile social network in the '90s and sold his patents to Facebook

by Francesca Ferrario
Share on
13th Sep 2016 · 14 min read
USA

How Women Grow is cultivating cannabis leaders in North America

by Francesca Ferrario
Share on
12th Sep 2016 · 6 min read
Creative

London-based MysteryVibe gets people talking about sex again

by Francesca Ferrario
Share on
7th Sep 2016 · 7 min read
Startup

The Sicilian startup that wants to democratise the English language

by Francesca Ferrario
Share on
6th Sep 2016 · 5 min read
Finance

London-based Trussle helps users compare and pick the best mortgage to meet their individual needs

by Francesca Ferrario
Share on
4th Sep 2016 · 6 min read