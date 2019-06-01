EDITIONS
Geeta Bisht
I would like to quote myself as ‘a writer by chance’, as fate wants me to write. Now, writing has become my passion, my child, my engagement, and my contentment. Worked as a freelance writer in gathering social and youth oriented real stories.
प्रेरणा
किसी को भी खून की कमी ना हो, इसके लिये 'द सेवियर' नाम से मुहिम चला रहा है एक युवा
by Geeta Bisht
8th Dec 2016
· 5 min read
प्रेरणा
पुराने या छोटे कपड़ों को जरूरतमंदों तक पहुंचाता है 'क्लॉथ बॉक्स फाउंडेशन'
by Geeta Bisht
5th Dec 2016
· 5 min read
प्रेरणा
दिल्ली की एक ऐसी डेंटल सर्जन, जिनके लिए छुट्टी का मतलब है मुफ्त में गरीबों का इलाज करना
by Geeta Bisht
5th Dec 2016
· 7 min read
प्रेरणा
एक ड्राइवर के इंजीनियर बेटे क्यों जुटे हैं गरीब बच्चों को बेहतर तालीम देने में...
by Geeta Bisht
6th Nov 2016
· 6 min read
प्रेरणा
गरीब बच्चों को चप्पल बांटकर बीमारियों से दूर रखने की कोशिश में जुटी है एक डॉक्टर
by Geeta Bisht
5th Nov 2016
· 5 min read
प्रेरणा
घूम-घूम कर किताबों से दोस्ती करना सीखा रहा है एक युगल
by Geeta Bisht
5th Nov 2016
· 7 min read
