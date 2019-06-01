Himalayan Yogi, Grand Master Akshar’s birth was in the spectacular mountains of Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh - The land of beauty & spirituality. Grand Master Akshar belongs to one of the oldest lineage of Yoga from Himalayas. Under their guidance he is spreading the message of Yoga all over the world. He is a Nationally and Internationally acclaimed Yogic Master, Spiritual beacon & Philosopher. He is the Founder, Chairman and Course Director for Akshar Yoga and International Representative of World Yoga Organisation. He is a regular columnist, writer for National and International Magazine, Media, Newspapers - online & offline and featured in International Best Seller Book - Lead or Bleed as an Inspiring Leader