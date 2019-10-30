Hans Tung is a Managing Partner at GGV Capital, focusing on consumer Internet, e-commerce, and IoT investments globally. He is consistently recognized among the top venture capital investors in the world, having been named to the Forbes Midas list seven times from 2013-2019, most recently ranking #7, and #18 on the New York Times/CB Insights Top 100 Venture Capitalists list. His portfolio includes 16 unicorns, each valued at more than $1 billion: Affirm, Airbnb, Bytedance, Coinbase, Lime, Meili, OfferUp, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, SmartMi, StockX, Udaan, Wish, Xiaohongshu and Xiaomi. You can find Hans at hans.vc or @hanstung on Twitter.