Jyoti believes that words, like music, need a proper flow and tone to create a fine symphony, and always knew that her calling lay in creating compelling stories. She has worked for leading Indian dailies and MNCs in various roles involving content creation and editing. When not fuming about misplaced apostrophes and mixed-up metaphors, she’s a mother to two curious and demanding under-10s. She also enjoys experimenting with baking, and is an expert on armchair travel.