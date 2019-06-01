I, Kanwal Bedi, am a Clinical Therapist having done courses in number of therapies. I specialize in Integrated Clinical Hypnotherapy, Transpersonal Past Life Regression Therapy, Weight Liberation & Accident and Surgical Trauma Release. In addition to medication and other treatment procedures, these therapies also play an important role in healing. The most important aspect of these is that they provide much needed mental strength. So can know more about me or what I offer by visiting: http://www.sugamhealings.com/ or http://www.balanceyourlife.in/