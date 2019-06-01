EDITIONS
Kausal Vikash believes, “The new mantra is up-skill and re-skill or perish”. One of the latest up- skilling opportunities is Robotic Process Automation (RPA). There is a huge demand with good salary package for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) professional along with cognitive RPA (Machine Learning (ML) & Artificial Intelligence (AI) skill-set. Being the only Robotic Process Automation training consultant in Pune, the main objective of Kausal Vikash is to encourage the professional for upgrading their career by providing a meaningful industry oriented and skilled-based training in this digital era.

Next Generation - Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning - could be a gamechanger for the technology

26th Mar 2019 · 5 min read

Fundamentals of robotic process automation (RPA)

25th Jun 2018 · 13 min read

This year will be the year of captivating automation- Artificial intelligence and Machine learning

12th Jun 2018 · 5 min read

How RPA is useful for new generation?

28th May 2018 · 5 min read