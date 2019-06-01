EDITIONS
Login
Khushboo Taunk
I khushboo taunk a B.com graduate, am a avid reader who want to express her creativity in the field writing.The freedom which MyStory gives. I want to be creative in field of personal growth topics.
Writing in respect for all housewives of India
by Khushboo Taunk
Share on
9th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
My version of 'detachment of thoughts' - Focus on observation
by Khushboo Taunk
Share on
3rd Mar 2017
· 4 min read
How I reacted in my struggle to plan my passion
by Khushboo Taunk
Share on
24th Feb 2017
· 4 min read
An insane way to live-mindfulness
by Khushboo Taunk
Share on
13th Feb 2017
· 3 min read