EDITIONS
Kirti Punia
In Depth

‘When does a sector get saturated for VCs?’ A VC answers

by Kirti Punia
Share on
26th Jun 2015 · 10 min read
Sports

Leveling up the playing field - Indian sportswomen

by Kirti Punia
Share on
9th Mar 2015 · 6 min read
In Depth

6 tips to 'Keep it Simple' from Ken Segall, ex Creative Director at Apple

by Kirti Punia
Share on
13th Feb 2015 · 5 min read
Featured Articles

I have a dream of an India where everyone has equal opportunity: Ratan Tata

by Kirti Punia
Share on
10th Feb 2015 · 14 min read
Stories

Verinite – aiming to be the reliable IT partner for BFSI industry

by Kirti Punia
Share on
29th Jan 2015 · 4 min read
In Depth

Indian Venture Capital industry needs more women. Now.

by Kirti Punia
Share on
28th Jan 2015 · 9 min read