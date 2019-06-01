EDITIONS
Krishna Mirpuri

MBA Marketing Student- Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

Festival Marketing- Reaching out at the happiest times

by Krishna Mirpuri
21st Sep 2018 · 3 min read

How much promotion is ideal for an upcoming Bollywood movie?

by Krishna Mirpuri
9th Jun 2018 · 5 min read

Don't leave your brains behind at home?

by Krishna Mirpuri
31st May 2018 · 5 min read

Clickbait and its influence on culture

An analysis of how sensationalism affects individuals and societies as a whole.
by Krishna Mirpuri
25th Jun 2017 · 11 min read