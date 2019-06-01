EDITIONS
Login
Krishna Mirpuri
MBA Marketing Student- Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
Festival Marketing- Reaching out at the happiest times
by Krishna Mirpuri
Share on
21st Sep 2018
· 3 min read
How much promotion is ideal for an upcoming Bollywood movie?
by Krishna Mirpuri
Share on
9th Jun 2018
· 5 min read
Don't leave your brains behind at home?
by Krishna Mirpuri
Share on
31st May 2018
· 5 min read
Clickbait and its influence on culture
An analysis of how sensationalism affects individuals and societies as a whole.
by Krishna Mirpuri
Share on
25th Jun 2017
· 11 min read