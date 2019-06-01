EDITIONS
Manu Shrivastava
Over $5 billion were invested in Indian startups in 2014 across 300+ deals
by Jubin Mehta
5th Jan 2015
· 7 min read
Which are the most popular Indian apps? Here is what we found
by Subodh Kolhe
17th Dec 2014
· 5 min read
[Infographic] Mumbai Startup Pulse: 49% are revenue generating, 34% profit making
by Manu Shrivastava
27th Nov 2014
· 2 min read
[Infographic] Chennai Startup Pulse: 47% startups are profit making
by Manu Shrivastava
24th Nov 2014
· 2 min read
[Infographic] Delhi Startup Pulse: More than 50% are eCommerce startups!
by Manu Shrivastava
21st Nov 2014
· 2 min read
[Infographic] Pune Startup Pulse: 30% companies profitable, 60% looking to raise funds and more
by Manu Shrivastava
17th Nov 2014
· 2 min read
