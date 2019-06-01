EDITIONS
Maren Lesche
Maren Lesche is a well-known communication expert and startup enthusiast based out of Berlin. Having received a diploma in media science, Maren has worked for corporates like Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, EU organizations and, startups like Medilad. She is currently with etventure Startup Hub helping connect startups across the world to interesting opportunities. Moreover, Maren is one of the most sought after mentor for startups and is mentoring at Techstars, Startupbootcamp, ib Hubs, SAP. Since May 2017, she is the founding partner and collaborator for the German version of YourStory. With Your StoryGermany she wants to bring the world together and make magic happen in the lives of young people in both Germany and India.
Stories

Jobs and freelancing - getting started in Berlin

by Maren Lesche
Share on
14th Sep 2017 · 5 min read
Stories

'Next Big Thing' - inside an IoT company builder

by Maren Lesche
Share on
14th Sep 2017 · 6 min read
Stories

'The innovation focus is shifting from Europe and the US to Asia'

by Maren Lesche
Share on
2nd Sep 2017 · 13 min read
Stories

How to find the best startup events in Berlin?

by Maren Lesche
Share on
21st Aug 2017 · 4 min read
Healthcare

Woman-in-tech Harsha Jagasia's journey from India via Paris to Berlin

by Maren Lesche
Share on
12th Jul 2017 · 7 min read
Stories

Niko Woischnik: Berlin will become the Blockchain capital

by Maren Lesche
Share on
10th Jul 2017 · 8 min read