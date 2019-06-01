Maren Lesche is a well-known communication expert and startup enthusiast based out of Berlin. Having received a diploma in media science, Maren has worked for corporates like Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, EU organizations and, startups like Medilad. She is currently with etventure Startup Hub helping connect startups across the world to interesting opportunities. Moreover, Maren is one of the most sought after mentor for startups and is mentoring at Techstars, Startupbootcamp, ib Hubs, SAP. Since May 2017, she is the founding partner and collaborator for the German version of YourStory. With Your StoryGermany she wants to bring the world together and make magic happen in the lives of young people in both Germany and India.