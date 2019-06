When Mathew J Maniyamkott doesn't write about startups and entrepreneurs, you can find him curled in his bed reading Rohinton Mistry or a Rushdie, although he finds the latter incredibly tough to read. He used to write for a national daily on Startups, Entrepreneurship & Technology. You can find him ramble, rant, and rave about his weight loss struggles & strategies at Fitversity.in.