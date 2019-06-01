EDITIONS
Munira Rangwala
Free-spirited, an avid dancer and a voracious reader, Munira loves to pen down her thoughts just as much as she loves to indulge in all sorts of chocolate desserts. If travel didn't cost an arm and a leg, you'd never see her in the same place twice.
Quick Bytes

Managing your team post-company crisis – a 5-point action plan

by Munira Rangwala
23rd Nov 2017 · 3 min read
Healthcare

India’s charge against cancer is being led by a vanguard of startups

by Munira Rangwala
14th Nov 2017 · 5 min read
Quick Bytes

From ‘professional dads’ to billionaires, these 5 early Uber employees have come a long way from their origins

by Munira Rangwala
14th Nov 2017 · 3 min read
Resources

10 books aspiring sales execs need to read pronto

by Munira Rangwala
14th Nov 2017 · 4 min read
Quick Bytes

Online tools which ease work and bolster productivity

by Munira Rangwala
13th Nov 2017 · 3 min read
Quick Bytes

Gold investment – 4 things entrepreneurs must know

by Munira Rangwala
13th Nov 2017 · 3 min read