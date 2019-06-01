EDITIONS
Muqbil Ahmar
Muqbil Ahmar is a tech evangelist, environmentalist, women's rights advocate, and columnist. He is also the founder of www.greenubuntu.com Please connect with him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter

Freedom from hunger: Does India need a second Green Revolution?

by Muqbil Ahmar
Share on
14th Aug 2017 · 4 min read

How safe is your GST Network data?

by Muqbil Ahmar
Share on
9th Aug 2017 · 3 min read

Will exports suffer under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India?

by Muqbil Ahmar
Share on
2nd Aug 2017 · 3 min read

Housewife to businesswoman: How a Turkish woman became entrepreneur

by Muqbil Ahmar
Share on
17th Jul 2017 · 2 min read

GST pushes startups and SMEs towards automation and enterprise technology

by Muqbil Ahmar
Share on
13th Jul 2017 · 2 min read

Man Vs Machine: Automation to blame for Information Technology layoffs in India?

by Muqbil Ahmar
Share on
11th Jul 2017 · 3 min read