Muqbil Ahmar
Muqbil Ahmar is a tech evangelist, environmentalist, women's rights advocate, and columnist. He is also the founder of www.greenubuntu.com Please connect with him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter
Freedom from hunger: Does India need a second Green Revolution?
14th Aug 2017
How safe is your GST Network data?
9th Aug 2017
Will exports suffer under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India?
2nd Aug 2017
Housewife to businesswoman: How a Turkish woman became entrepreneur
17th Jul 2017
GST pushes startups and SMEs towards automation and enterprise technology
13th Jul 2017
Man Vs Machine: Automation to blame for Information Technology layoffs in India?
11th Jul 2017
