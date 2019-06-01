EDITIONS
Nelson Vinod Moses
Tech for Social Impact
Nokooda: How two brothers are trying to solve India’s garbage problem using waste-to-energy plants
by Nelson Vinod Moses
16th May 2014
· 4 min read
Inspiration
Shelley Saxena’s journey from managing a multi-million dollar product portfolio at IBM to founding Sevamob
by Nelson Vinod Moses
16th May 2014
· 5 min read
Tech for Social Impact
Ratan Tata promoted XPrize India promises radical innovation in global development
by Nelson Vinod Moses
10th May 2014
· 7 min read
NGO
The Global Shapers Bangalore Hub event on May 3 aims to redesign women’s safety in Bangalore
by Nelson Vinod Moses
23rd Apr 2014
· 2 min read
Stories
Looking for angel funding? Ennovent Circle provides that, and more…
by Nelson Vinod Moses
20th Apr 2014
· 8 min read
Inspiration
Sowmya Krishnamurthy's journey from OnMobile to manufacturing wooden toys at Aatike
by Nelson Vinod Moses
16th Apr 2014
· 6 min read
