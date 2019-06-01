EDITIONS
Nileena G.S.
Are you a woman on a mission? Apply for HerStory's Women on a Mission Awards 2019

by Tanvi Dubey
17th Jan 2019 · 2 min read
3D printers to pasta sensors - Maker Faire Rome showcases innovation, puts the fun in learning

by Nileena G.S.
12th Nov 2018 · 4 min read
Understanding Tech: Infrastructure 101 for startups

by Nileena G.S.
3rd Apr 2018 · 7 min read
It was Pushpa’s faith that helped her win the battle against cancer

by Nileena G.S.
3rd Apr 2017 · 6 min read
From idea to IoT: the wearables and industrial internet outlook for India

by Madanmohan Rao
31st Jan 2017 · 6 min read
[India Accelerates] PSG-STEP Coimbatore drives 130 startups in IT, electronics and mechanical engineering

The PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore runs a Science & Technology Entrepreneurial Park (PSG-STEP), a technology business incubator facility for over 30 startups. Dr. K. Suresh Kumar is the gener...
by Nileena G.S.
8th Mar 2014 · 2 min read